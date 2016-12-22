Shire PLC (SHP) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Shire PLC (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 5,500 ($68.26) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s current price.

SHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($73.23) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($81.92) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($78.19) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,992.27 ($74.37).

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4550.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 40.96 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,623.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,777.00. Shire PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,377.00.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,528 ($56.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,384.48 ($7,924.14). Also, insider Dominic Blakemore acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,010 ($62.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,663.30 ($8,270.20).

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

