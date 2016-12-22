SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2,681,000 Stake in Scana Corp. (SCG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Scana Corp. (NYSE:SCG) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scana Corp. were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scana Corp. during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Scana Corp. by 186.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Scana Corp. by 290.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scana Corp. by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Scana Corp. by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scana Corp. (NYSE:SCG) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,269 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14. Scana Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Scana Corp. (NYSE:SCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. Scana Corp. had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Scana Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Scana Corp. will post $4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Scana Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCG shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scana Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scana Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Scana Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Scana Corp. from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity, and the purchase, sale and transportation of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina. It operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Retail Gas Marketing, Energy Marketing and All Other.

