Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James Financial Inc. upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.92.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) opened at 30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.83. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

In other news, insider Barry John Hucik sold 287,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$8,905,610.00.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of high quality tight and shale hydrocarbon plays.

