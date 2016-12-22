Service Corp. International (SCI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Service Corp. International (NYSE:SCI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Corp. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Bank of America Corp. began coverage on Service Corp. International in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Service Corp. International (NYSE:SCI) opened at 28.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. Service Corp. International has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

Service Corp. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company earned $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.69 million. Service Corp. International had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Corp. International will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Service Corp. International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

In other Service Corp. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $121,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corp. International during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Service Corp. International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corp. International during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corp. International during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corp. International during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corp. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments are funeral and cemetery operations. The Company conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. It operates over 1,535 funeral service locations and over 470 cemeteries, which are diversified across over 45 states, over eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

