Sei Investments Co. Acquires 465 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATI) traded down 4.08% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,818 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. Allegheny Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm’s market cap is $1.82 billion.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company earned $771 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.02 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Inc. will post ($1.00) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $14.00 target price on Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a specialty materials and components producer. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components and Flat Rolled Products. ATI’s products include titanium and titanium alloys, nickel-based alloys and specialty steels, precision forgings, castings and machined components, zirconium and related alloys, precision and engineered stainless steel strip, and grain-oriented electrical steel.

