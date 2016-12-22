Seaport Global Securities Downgrades Wabash National Corp. (WNC) to Neutral

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Wabash National Corp. (NYSE:WNC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Wabash National Corp. in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, initiated coverage on Wabash National Corp. in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of Wabash National Corp. (NYSE:WNC) opened at 15.78 on Friday. Wabash National Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $978.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

Wabash National Corp. (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Wabash National Corp. had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company earned $464.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wabash National Corp. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

In other Wabash National Corp. news, SVP Mark Jason Weber sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $256,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,935.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Giromini sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corp. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,728,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after buying an additional 391,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corp. by 190.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,451,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,383,000 after buying an additional 2,921,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corp. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after buying an additional 100,185 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,946,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corp. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,588,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter.

About Wabash National Corp.

Wabash National Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing standard and customized truck and tank trailers, intermodal equipment and transportation related products. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, Retail, and Corporate and Eliminations.

