Scotiabank Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B)

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.19.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet and telephony services to consumers and businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. Its Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

