Scotiabank Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Paramount Resources, Ltd. (POU)

Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of Paramount Resources, Ltd. (TSE:POU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Scotiabank currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.87.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) opened at 18.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57.

In other Paramount Resources news, insider Matthew G. Ockenden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.87, for a total value of C$94,960.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. is engaged in exploring and developing conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, which pursues non-conventional exploration and pre-development projects and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are primarily located in Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

