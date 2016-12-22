Schroder Investment Management Group Has $36,956,000 Position in Waters Corp. (WAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 38.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,602 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waters Corp. were worth $36,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Waters Corp. by 836.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters Corp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Waters Corp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waters Corp. by 288.6% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 81,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, GaveKal Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waters Corp. by 6.0% in the second quarter. GaveKal Capital LLC now owns 83,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) traded down 0.505% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.955. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,183 shares. Waters Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $162.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.131 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average is $147.71.

Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business earned $527 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.78 million. Waters Corp. had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Corp. will post $6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schroder Investment Management Group Has $36,956,000 Position in Waters Corp. (WAT)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/schroder-investment-management-group-has-36956000-position-in-waters-corp-wat/1130283.html.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $170.00 price target on Waters Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Waters Corp. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Waters Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

About Waters Corp.

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes and services instrument systems, columns and other chemistry consumables that are integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The Company operates through two segments: Waters Division and TA Division.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.