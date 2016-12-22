Schlumberger NV (SLB) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its position in Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Schlumberger NV makes up approximately 1.9% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Schlumberger NV were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Banced Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger NV during the second quarter worth about $229,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger NV by 22.6% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger NV by 488.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 251,396 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger NV by 2.2% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger NV by 17.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 529,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,836,000 after buying an additional 76,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) traded up 0.26% during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.38. 3,991,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12. The stock’s market cap is $120.18 billion. Schlumberger NV has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Schlumberger NV had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The company earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Schlumberger NV’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger NV will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Schlumberger NV’s payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger NV in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on Schlumberger NV from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Schlumberger NV in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $89.00 target price on Schlumberger NV and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

In other Schlumberger NV news, VP Imran Kizilbash sold 134,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $11,578,757.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Danton sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $209,198.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

