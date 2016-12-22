Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $68.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $41.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.06.
Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded up 1.39% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 647,494 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.63 billion. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $63.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.37. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($4.82) earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Sandesh Mahatme sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious and other diseases. The Company operates in one segment: the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others.
