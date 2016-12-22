Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Snderson Farms Inc. is a fully-integrated poultry processing company engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken products. The company sells ice pack, chill pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, primarily under the Sanderson Farms7 brand name to retailers, distributors, and fast food operators principally in the southeastern, southwestern and western United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFM. Sidoti raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) opened at 93.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.32. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.70. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm earned $790.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post $8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 366.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 70.3% in the third quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 1,497.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and the preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and prepared chicken items. The Company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors and casual dining operators principally in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern and western United States, and to customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

