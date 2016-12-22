Saia Inc. (SAIA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SCS Trans Inc is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. We serve a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States.Saia customers can choose from a wide variety of service options including overnight and second-day regional LTL shipping and a guaranteed/expedited delivery “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Saia from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) traded up 0.65% on Wednesday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,286 shares. Saia has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.27 million. Saia had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Saia will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark H. Robinson sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $337,709.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,818 shares in the company, valued at $235,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Saia by 296.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Saia by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides a range of less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, such as Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight), Saia TL Plus, LLC (Saia TL Plus), Saia Sales, LLC (Saia Sales), Saia Logistics Services, LLC (Saia Logistics Services), MetroGo, Inc (MetroGo) and LinkEx, Inc (LinkEx).

