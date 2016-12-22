Sabre Corp. (SABR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,133 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sabre Corp. were worth $58,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp. by 25.0% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 608,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,588,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,347,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) opened at 25.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. Sabre Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business earned $839 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.31 million. Sabre Corp. had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp. will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Sabre Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/sabre-corp-sabr-shares-sold-by-ameriprise-financial-inc/1130197.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Sabre Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sabre Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre Corp. from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sabre Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In other Sabre Corp. news, EVP William G. Robinson, Jr. sold 20,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $572,496.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,692.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh W. Jones sold 106,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $2,558,624.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sabre Corp.

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company’s software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.