Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) in a report issued on Monday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CSFB upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) opened at 4.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (Turquoise Hill) is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is located approximately 550 kilometers south of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital city, and approximately 80 kilometers north of the Mongolia-China border.

