Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Price Target to C$38.50

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (TSE:VRX) (NYSE:VRX) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note published on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
VRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from C$38.50 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (TSE:VRX) opened at 19.02 on Monday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $160.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. The stock’s market cap is $6.61 billion.
About Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).
Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.