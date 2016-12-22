Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Price Target to C$38.50

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (TSE:VRX) (NYSE:VRX) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note published on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from C$38.50 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (TSE:VRX) opened at 19.02 on Monday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $160.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. The stock’s market cap is $6.61 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/royal-bank-of-canada-boosts-valeant-pharmaceuticals-intl-inc-vrx-price-target-to-c38-50/1129767.html.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.