JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) insider Ronald Gould bought 47 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £125.02 ($155.17).

Ronald Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Ronald Gould bought 46 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($154.15).

On Monday, October 17th, Ronald Gould bought 43 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £125.13 ($155.31).

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) opened at 266.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.00. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 183.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 296.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ronald Gould Buys 47 Shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI) Stock” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/ronald-gould-buys-47-shares-of-jp-morgan-asian-investment-trust-plc-jai-stock/1129698.html.

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Trust’s objective is to provide capital growth, primarily from investing in equities quoted on the stock markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The Trust invests in sectors such as Financials, Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Materials, Energy, Industrials, Consumer Staples, Utilities, Health Care and Telecommunication Services.

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.