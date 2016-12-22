Rockwell Collins Inc. (COL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $222,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,490,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,328,000 after buying an additional 241,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,410,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,194,000 after buying an additional 573,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,622,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,228,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Collins Inc. (NYSE:COL) opened at 93.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.80. Rockwell Collins Inc. has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $96.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business earned $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins Inc. will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/rockwell-collins-inc-col-shares-bought-by-blackrock-fund-advisors/1130133.html.

COL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Collins from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Collins from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Collins Inc. (NYSE:COL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.