Rockhopper Exploration Plc (RKH) Receives “speculative buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RKH. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on the stock. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.53) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 70.60 ($0.88).

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) opened at 22.25 on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.64 and a 12-month high of GBX 41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.87. The stock’s market cap is GBX 97.58 million.

About Rockhopper Exploration Plc

Rockhopper Exploration plc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage. The Company operates through three segments, which include the oil and gas exploration activities in the geographical regions of the Falkland Islands, and the Greater Mediterranean region, as well as its corporate activities centered in the United Kingdom.

