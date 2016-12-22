Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 36.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Burnham Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the second quarter. Burnham Asset Management Corp NY now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.2% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.23. The stock had a trading volume of 960,581 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.35. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The business earned $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 6.62%. Cummins’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post $7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/richard-bernstein-advisors-llc-sells-7200-shares-of-cummins-inc-cmi/1130679.html.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Vetr downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.84 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair set a $110.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

In other news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $743,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marsha L. Hunt sold 5,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.10, for a total value of $757,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,334.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc is a manufacturer of diesel engines. The Company operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Generation. Its Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive, agricultural and governmental equipment markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.