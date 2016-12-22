Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Maintains Position in Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC maintained its stake in shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 256.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $131,347,000 after buying an additional 1,324,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,130,829,000 after buying an additional 1,181,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $82,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 54.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,297,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $261,858,000 after buying an additional 1,161,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 489.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,384,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $109,908,000 after buying an additional 1,149,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded down 0.30% during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468,621 shares. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 236.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27. Salesforce.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business earned $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce.com Inc. will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Maintains Position in Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/richard-bernstein-advisors-llc-maintains-position-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm/1130601.html.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.52 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Vetr upgraded Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $873,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,220,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,644,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $48,696.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.