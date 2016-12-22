Rice Midstream Partners LP (RMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rice Midstream Partners LP is a midstream energy company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s revenues come from natural-gas gathering services and compression services. Rice Midstream Partners LP is headquartered in United States. “

RMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a not rated rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Howard Weil raised their price target on shares of Rice Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 5,090 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. Rice Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company earned $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 million. Rice Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.67% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Rice Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rice Midstream Partners will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rice Midstream Partners news, insider James Wilmot Rogers bought 4,000 shares of Rice Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rice Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $364,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Rice Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $1,494,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 50.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 125,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPH Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rice Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $5,588,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company operates in two segments: gathering and compression, and water services. The gathering and compression segment provides natural gas gathering and compression services for Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) and third parties in the Appalachian Basin.

