Rhumbline Advisers Has $128,853,000 Position in Celgene Corp. (CELG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,232,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Celgene Corp. were worth $128,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Corp. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 166,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Celgene Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Celgene Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 1,100,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Celgene Corp. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 87,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Celgene Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 117,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 115.85 on Thursday. Celgene Corp. has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Celgene Corp. had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celgene Corp. will post $5.92 EPS for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised Celgene Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.99 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

In related news, Director Richard W. Barker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $2,159,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celgene Corp.

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

