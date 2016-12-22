Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2,461,000 Position in Kemper Corp. (KMPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kemper Corp. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kemper Corp. were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kemper Corp. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper Corp. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kemper Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. (NYSE:KMPR) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.70. 108,475 shares of the company traded hands. Kemper Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $45.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.29 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kemper Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -505.26%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/retirement-systems-of-alabama-has-2461000-position-in-kemper-corp-kmpr/1130597.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kemper Corp. in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kemper Corp. Company Profile

Kemper Corporation is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through the subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance and life and health insurance businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.