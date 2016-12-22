Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Position Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,448 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $1,639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 209,403 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 29th. RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company operates approximately 19,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and the United States territories. Its Burger King (BK) and Tim Hortons (TH) brands have similar franchised business models. The Company operates through two segments: TH, which includes all operations of its Tim Hortons brand and BK, which includes all operations of its Burger King brand.

