Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 758 Shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) traded up 0.04% on Thursday, reaching $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470,787 shares. Texas Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.73 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Inc. will post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

In other news, insider Brian T. Crutcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $1,060,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,860,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. Its Analog segment’s product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA).

