Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 395 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal Holdings were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 350,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 236,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.68. 5,064,974 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Paypal Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paypal Holdings from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.51.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 50,000 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,726 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $70,541.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,919.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

