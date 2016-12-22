Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $4,223,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $5,057,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $4,713,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 30.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 61,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) traded down 2.06% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. 3,197,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.88. Archer Daniels Midland Co. has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm earned $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co. will post $2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Piper Jaffray Cos. began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Vetr raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other news, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $979,135.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $115,435.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

