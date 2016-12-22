Red Hat Inc. (RHT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Drexel Hamilton

Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Drexel Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group cut their price target on shares of Red Hat to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Red Hat in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of Red Hat from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) traded down 12.4217% during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.8787. 6,293,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.7710 and a beta of 1.50. Red Hat has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company earned $615 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat will post $2.22 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/red-hat-inc-rht-earns-buy-rating-from-drexel-hamilton/1130271.html.

In related news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,463.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,004,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Red Hat by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Red Hat during the second quarter worth $137,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Red Hat by 183.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red Hat by 94.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Red Hat by 125.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.