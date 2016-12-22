Red Hat Inc. (RHT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

RHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Vetr upgraded Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.66 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $88.00 price objective on Red Hat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Hat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) opened at 79.79 on Thursday. Red Hat has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615 million for the quarter. Red Hat had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.84%. Red Hat’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post $2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,004,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $86,317.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHT. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Red Hat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Red Hat by 0.3% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Red Hat by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Red Hat by 1.8% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,201 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Red Hat by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,587 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

