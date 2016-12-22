Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RWE AG (RWE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RWE AG (FRA: RWE):

12/14/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €12.00 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2016 – RWE AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/13/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €11.40 ($11.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/12/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €12.00 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €14.70 ($15.31) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €13.70 ($14.27) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €12.00 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €14.00 ($14.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €17.50 ($18.23) price target on by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €13.70 ($14.27) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €16.00 ($16.67) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €14.80 ($15.42) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €14.00 ($14.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/28/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €12.00 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/28/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €10.50 ($10.94) price target on by analysts at HSBC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/22/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €13.70 ($14.27) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €12.00 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €16.00 ($16.67) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €14.00 ($14.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €14.00 ($14.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €12.00 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €14.60 ($15.21) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €14.00 ($14.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €13.50 ($14.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €18.50 ($19.27) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €14.60 ($15.21) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €18.50 ($19.27) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2016 – RWE AG was given a new €10.00 ($10.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) opened at 11.54 on Thursday. RWE AG has a 1-year low of €10.00 and a 1-year high of €16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.88. The stock’s market cap is €7.15 billion.

RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.