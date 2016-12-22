RBC Capital Markets Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Agco Corp. (AGCO)

RBC Capital Markets reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGCO. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Agco Corp. from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Cos. upgraded Agco Corp. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Agco Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. upgraded Agco Corp. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Agco Corp. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.29.

Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) opened at 57.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. Agco Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Agco Corp. had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Agco Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agco Corp. will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Agco Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $122,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agco Corp. by 167.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,687,000 after buying an additional 668,739 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agco Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $18,852,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agco Corp. by 30.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,563,000 after buying an additional 377,999 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Agco Corp. by 18.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,411,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,495,000 after buying an additional 221,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Agco Corp. by 194.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 310,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 205,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agco Corp.

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts around the world. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

