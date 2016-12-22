Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Randgold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randgold Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) opened at 70.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. Randgold Resources has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $126.55.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.44. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Randgold Resources will post $3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 32.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 913.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 4.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 65.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in the gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company holds Morila Limited, which holds interests in the Morila mine in Mali.

