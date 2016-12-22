Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) Position Lowered by Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Quanex Building Products Corp. (NYSE:NX) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,228 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products Corp. were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,727,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Corp. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 194,555 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products Corp. by 24.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,046,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after buying an additional 403,925 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products Corp. during the second quarter valued at $12,968,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products Corp. during the second quarter valued at $10,032,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanex Building Products Corp. (NYSE:NX) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 163,982 shares of the stock traded hands. Quanex Building Products Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $713.01 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

Quanex Building Products Corp. (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products Corp. had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Corp. will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Quanex Building Products Corp.’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/quanex-building-products-corp-nx-position-lowered-by-shinko-asset-management-co-ltd/1130628.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on NX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Quanex Building Products Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products Corp. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

About Quanex Building Products Corp.

Quanex Building Products Corporation manufactures components primarily for the window and door (fenestration) industry, including insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s segments include Engineered Products, International Extrusion, and Corporate & Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Corp. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.