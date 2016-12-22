Colfax Corp. (NYSE:CFX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their Q4 2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colfax Corp. in a report released on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Giannakouros now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Colfax Corp.’s Q1 2017 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colfax Corp. from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colfax Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus raised Colfax Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/q4-2016-eps-estimates-for-colfax-corp-cfx-decreased-by-analyst/1129903.html.

Shares of Colfax Corp. (NYSE:CFX) opened at 36.96 on Tuesday. Colfax Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Colfax Corp. (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Colfax Corp. had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm earned $879.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 21,037 shares of Colfax Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $652,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Wittig sold 22,428 shares of Colfax Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $845,759.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,099.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/q4-2016-eps-estimates-for-colfax-corp-cfx-decreased-by-analyst/1129903.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax Corp. during the second quarter valued at $43,724,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax Corp. by 1,262.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,998,000 after buying an additional 1,400,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax Corp. by 19.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,020,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,227,000 after buying an additional 1,299,735 shares in the last quarter. Golub Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,773,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax Corp. by 51.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,726,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after buying an additional 589,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. Company Profile

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid-handling and fabrication technology products and services to commercial and governmental customers around the world under Howden, ESAB and Colfax Fluid Handling brand names. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.