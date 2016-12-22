Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Increased by Analyst

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the brokerage will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.06.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) traded down 0.88% on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 324,604 shares. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $73,554.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,760.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loans, deposit accounts and other financial products and services. It offers commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; equipment leasing; treasury management services; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

