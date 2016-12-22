Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida in a research note issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida’s FY2017 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: "Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida Lifted by Analyst (SBCF)" was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-seacoast-banking-corp-of-florida-lifted-by-analyst-sbcf/1130080.html.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) opened at 22.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $839.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm earned $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Julie H. Daum purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $59,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,618.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida by 348.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 800,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 621,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 762,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 149,985 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida by 19.2% in the third quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 924,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 148,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 144,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida by 39.4% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 443,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association. The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products.

