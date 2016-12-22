Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas Corp. in a note issued to investors on Monday. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Cintas Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Cintas Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 price target on Cintas Corp. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-cintas-corp-increased-by-northcoast-research-ctas/1130078.html.

Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) opened at 119.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.88. Cintas Corp. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $122.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45.

Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Cintas Corp. had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas Corp.’s previous annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cintas Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-cintas-corp-increased-by-northcoast-research-ctas/1130078.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Parasol Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas Corp. by 19.2% in the third quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cintas Corp. by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cintas Corp. by 50.2% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas Corp.

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.