Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Decreased by Jefferies Group

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst H. Rubel now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.35 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.74.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) opened at 117.20 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $93.71 and a one year high of $120.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business earned $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 42.09%.

In other news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $329,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,607.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 196,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $2,868,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

