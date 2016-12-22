Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Carnival Corp. (CCL) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Corp. in a research report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carnival Corp.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Carnival Corp. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Carnival Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Carnival Corp. from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carnival Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Nomura decreased their price target on Carnival Corp. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America Corp. set a $53.40 price target on Carnival Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.
Shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) traded down 1.667% during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.205. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,984 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. Carnival Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.233 and a beta of 0.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Carnival Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.
In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $198,195.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 91,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $4,284,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Corp. by 10.7% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 278,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp. by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp. by 12.8% in the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corp. Company Profile
Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company and provides vacations to cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company aggregates its approximately nine global, regional and national cruise brands into North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA) segments.
