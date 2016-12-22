Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $10,335,000 Position in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quotient Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 53.4% in the second quarter. Quotient Investors LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 151.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 357,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 215,166 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 180,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 14,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.13% during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538,637 shares. The Walt Disney Co. has a 52-week low of $86.25 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Co. will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from The Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of The Walt Disney to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co. cut shares of The Walt Disney to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Vetr upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.81 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,229.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

