Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe SA (NASDAQ:PUBGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Publicis Groupe SA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company.

Publicis Groupe SA (NASDAQ:PUBGY) opened at 17.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00. Publicis Groupe SA has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

