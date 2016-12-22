Prudential Financial Inc. Has $14,716,000 Position in Piper Jaffray Cos. (PJC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Piper Jaffray Cos. (NYSE:PJC) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,306 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Cos. were worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Cos. during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Cos. by 295.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Cos. by 133.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Cos. by 101.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Cos. during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Piper Jaffray Cos. (NYSE:PJC) traded down 2.27% during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.25. 46,932 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.58. Piper Jaffray Cos. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

Piper Jaffray Cos. (NYSE:PJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The business earned $199 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.56 million. Piper Jaffray Cos. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Jaffray Cos. will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart C. Harvey, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.15 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew S. Duff sold 32,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $2,103,830.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 276,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,086,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Piper Jaffray Cos. Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies is an investment bank and asset management company, which serves the needs of corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The Company provides products and services, including equity and debt capital markets products, financial advisory services, equity and fixed income institutional brokerage, equity and fixed income research, and asset management services.

