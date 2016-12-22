ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLI. Bloom Burton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.84.

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) opened at 1.59 on Tuesday. ProMetic Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The firm’s market cap is $986.69 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/prometic-life-sciences-inc-pli-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada/1129769.html.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc (ProMetic) is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company has two segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics and Protein Technology. The Company offers its technology platform for large-scale drug purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to various industries, and uses its own affinity technology that provides for extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma in order to develop therapeutics and orphan drugs.

