PrivateBancorp Inc. (PVTB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PrivateBancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PRIVATEBANCORP is a bank holding company for The PrivateBank and Trust Company. “

Shares of PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) opened at 54.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.38. PrivateBancorp has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company earned $183.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. PrivateBancorp had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PrivateBancorp will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. PrivateBancorp’s payout ratio is presently 1.61%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/privatebancorp-inc-pvtb-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1129856.html.

In other PrivateBancorp news, insider C. Brant Ahrens sold 29,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $1,337,366.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,052.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVTB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PrivateBancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PrivateBancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PrivateBancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PrivateBancorp by 74.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrivateBancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About PrivateBancorp

PrivateBancorp, Inc (PrivateBancorp) is a bank holding company. The PrivateBank and Trust Company (the Bank or the PrivateBank) is its bank subsidiary. The Company has three operating segments. The Banking segment consists of commercial and personal banking services. Commercial banking services are primarily provided to corporations and other business clients and include an array of lending and cash management products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PrivateBancorp (PVTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PrivateBancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrivateBancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.