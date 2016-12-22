Primero Mining Corp. (PPP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primero Mining Corp. (NYSE:PPP) (TSE:P) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Primero Mining Corporation is engaged in exploration, acquisition and development of mineral resource properties. The Company mainly explores for gold and silver. Its properties include San Dimas gold-silver mine in Mexico. It focuses on building a precious metals portfolio in the Americas. Primero Mining Corporation is based in Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Primero Mining Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Primero Mining Corp. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered Primero Mining Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Primero Mining Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.07.

Shares of Primero Mining Corp. (NYSE:PPP) traded up 2.0282% on Wednesday, hitting $0.7244. The stock had a trading volume of 401,694 shares. The company’s market cap is $136.40 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Primero Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Primero Mining Corp. (NYSE:PPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.94 million. Primero Mining Corp. had a negative net margin of 59.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Primero Mining Corp. will post ($0.15) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Primero Mining Corp. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Primero Mining Corp. by 33.1% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 79,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Primero Mining Corp. by 243.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 78,448 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Primero Mining Corp. by 85.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primero Mining Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primero Mining Corp. Company Profile

Primero Mining Corp. is a precious metals producer with operations in both Mexico and Canada. The Company is focused on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its segments include San Dimas, Cerro del Gallo, Black Fox Complex and Corporate.

