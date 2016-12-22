Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PG. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Premier Gold Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.61.
Shares of Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) traded down 0.44% on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 40,132 shares of the stock traded hands. Premier Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock’s market cap is $453.26 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.
About Premier Gold Mines
Premier Gold Mines Limited (Premier) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on exploring for and developing gold deposits within North America. The principal projects in which Premier holds an interest are the Trans-Canada Property, which includes the Hardrock project and the Brookbank project; McCoy-Cove Project, Lander County, Nevada, and South Arturo Mine, Elko County, Nevada.
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.