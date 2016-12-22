Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PG. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Premier Gold Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.61.

Shares of Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) traded down 0.44% on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 40,132 shares of the stock traded hands. Premier Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock’s market cap is $453.26 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/premier-gold-mines-ltd-pg-given-outperform-rating-at-scotiabank/1130277.html.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited (Premier) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on exploring for and developing gold deposits within North America. The principal projects in which Premier holds an interest are the Trans-Canada Property, which includes the Hardrock project and the Brookbank project; McCoy-Cove Project, Lander County, Nevada, and South Arturo Mine, Elko County, Nevada.

