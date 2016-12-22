PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PPG Industries has underperformed the Zacks categorized Chemicals-Diversified industry over the past three months, hurt by weak growth in global demand for its products. However, the company is taking steps for growing organically as well as cutting costs. PPG Industries is also on track to deploy cash through acquisitions or share repurchases. Recently, the company also announced its decision to undertake broad restructuring actions, particularly in the weaker end-markets, that are expected to benefit the company on conclusion. The company, however, is exposed to significant currency headwind, which may continue to affect its top line. Moreover, PPG Industries faces macroeconomic challenges and some of its end-markets including marine still remain sluggish. It sees a modest improvement in global demand in the fourth quarter of 2016. The company is also exposed to volatility in raw materials and energy costs.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) opened at 95.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.40. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/ppg-industries-inc-ppg-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1130056.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 172,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 430.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 116,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) manufactures and distributes a range of coatings, specialty materials and glass products. PPG operates through three business segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural-Americas and Asia Pacific, and architectural-EMEA coatings businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.