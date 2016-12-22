PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $259,529,000 Stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,607,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 290,695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle Corp. were worth $259,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Oracle Corp. by 48.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,745,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $685,381,000 after buying an additional 5,430,200 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $140,937,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Oracle Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $126,162,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Oracle Corp. by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,692,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $396,697,000 after buying an additional 2,520,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp. by 55.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,412,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $262,469,000 after buying an additional 2,286,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 38.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.19. Oracle Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Oracle Corp. had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corp. will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-259529000-stake-in-oracle-corp-orcl/1130114.html.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks Inc. set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wunderlich reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.01.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $153,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,278.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.