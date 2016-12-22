Platform Specialty Products Corp. (PAH) Bond Prices Rise 1.3%

An issue of Platform Specialty Products Corp. (NYSE:PAH) bonds rose 1.3% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.5% coupon and is set to mature on February 1, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $101.25 and were trading at $100.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Several brokerages have commented on PAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Platform Specialty Products Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Platform Specialty Products Corp. (NYSE:PAH) opened at 9.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. Platform Specialty Products Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm’s market cap is $2.71 billion.

Platform Specialty Products Corp. (NYSE:PAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business earned $891 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.16 million. Platform Specialty Products Corp. had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products Corp. will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diego Lopez Casanello purchased 4,000 shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAH. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products Corp. during the second quarter worth $103,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products Corp. during the second quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products Corp. during the third quarter worth $109,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products Corp. during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, RS Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products Corp. during the second quarter worth $133,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/platform-specialty-products-corp-pah-bond-prices-rise-1-3/1129989.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.